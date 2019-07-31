|
John Lloyd "Dutch" Schultz, Jr. died on July 29, 2019 at the age of 88. He was born in Alice, Texas on September 14, 1930, the firstborn son of John Lloyd and Maggie Belle Lewis Schultz. He was shortly joined by "Sister" (Alice), who was to be his closest playmate and the person who most closely shared his history. His beloved trio of siblings would be completed by "Baby" (Mary) and "Maugie" (Margaret Ann).
Upon graduation from William Adams H.S. in Alice, Class of '48, John Lloyd enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was accepted into pilot training. He earned his wings at NAS Corpus Christi and was stationed in Washington State. It was in Washington that he met and married his "Baby Doll," Charlotte Schricker. When their son Bobby was a toddler, John Lloyd was reassigned to NAS Corpus Christi. A second son, Lloyd, was born while the family was living at Rodd Field. During the Korean War, John Lloyd flew patrol missions in search of North Korean or Chinese seaborne infiltrators. His stations included Whidbey Island in Washington, Adak Island in Alaska, and Sangley Point in the Philippines. John Lloyd achieved the rank of Lt. Cmdr. and finished his Naval career as a flight instructor at NAS Corpus Christi. He took great pride in his record of 6000+ Accident-Free Flying Hours.
Upon retirement from the Navy in 1971, John Lloyd provided bookkeeping services for numerous area businesses. When one of his clients, Mr. House of House Hardware in Three Rivers, wanted to sell his business, John Lloyd and Charlotte bought it. For the next decade, John Lloyd commuted weekly to Three Rivers, where he became very involved in the local community. He was a member of the Lion's Club and in 1988 was named Citizen of the Year.
In 1994, John Lloyd transitioned to a career in HVAC Mechanical Contracting, first with J.P. Morrow, then Bodine-Scott, working well past his 80th birthday before finally retiring from CCAC. During these years he was an active member of the Six Points Kiwanis Club.
John Lloyd enjoyed photography, current events, and attending his grandchildren's choir concerts, music recitals, athletic events, and all school activities, especially awards assemblies, graduations, Grandparent's Days and Veteran's Day events. He also greatly enjoyed the annual Gussettville Cemetery Association meetings and potluck meal at the family cemetery outside of George West.
A lifelong Catholic, John Lloyd's dedication to the Church began as an Altar Server in his youth. John Lloyd and Charlotte were members of OLPH Parish for many years, until they were persuaded by friends to join the new St. Phillip the Apostle Parish. Charlotte joined the Choir, John Lloyd served on the parish Finance Council, and they both became Extraordinary Ministers of the Eucharist. When Charlotte joined the Corpus Christi Cathedral Pontifical Chorale, John Lloyd followed. Their years in the Cathedral Choir brought him much joy and satisfaction and blessed them with the opportunity to travel to Europe and sing at some of the most sacred sites in Rome.
John Lloyd is preceded in death by his parents and son Robert. Left to treasure his memory are Charlotte, his wife of 68 years, their son Lloyd, Lloyd's wife Brenda and their children Jonathan (Cara) of New Jersey, Jessica (Matthew) Machicek, Catherine, and William, all of Corpus Christi, and by Robert's children Brandon and Deneva (Josh) Baker, all of Washington, and four great-grandchildren. His memory will also be cherished by his beloved sisters, Sister Boeck and Maugie (Jim) Freiley of George West and Baby (Ronnie) Dischinger of Sugarland, seven loving nephews, one very special niece, five great-nephews, two great-nieces, and his many cousins and their families.
Visitation will begin at 6:00 pm Friday, August 2, 2019 at Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Home, 5921 Yorktown Blvd. with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that evening. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the Corpus Christi Cathedral. Burial will follow at the family plot in Gussettville.
If desired, memorial donations may be made to Gussettville Cemetery Association, Box 326, George West, TX 78022.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on July 31, 2019