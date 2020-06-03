John Lucas Sr



John Lucas Sr, age 83, passed away on Sunday May 31, 2020 in Canyon Lake, Texas. He was born on April 20, 1937 in Sylacauga, Alabama to Devon and Johnnie Lucas. He retired from Flour Bluff ISD, also served on the FBISD School Board as President for 4 years. He enjoyed playing golf with his longtime friends, even achieving a hole in one. He was a football official for 26 years and had the opportunity to officiate at The State High School Championship game. He and his wife spent lots of hours fishing on the Laguna Madre enjoyed and gatherings with his children and grandchildren. He is preceded in death by John Lucas, Jr. (son), Johnnie Mimms (mother) and Alice David (sister). John is survived by his wife of 42 years, Kathy Lucas, Edna Thomas (sister), daughter-in-law Sally Lucas and 4 Daughters; Charmaine Beseda, Kathy Tower, Debbie Tyra, Kris Riebschlaeger (Fred), 13 grandchildren; Mckenzie Childress (Aaron), Regan Grabowske, Logan Beseda , , Austin Tower (Stefnie), Houston Tower (Ashlee),Johnny Lucas III, (Heather),Kaylie Lucas,Christian Lucas, Heather Bearb (Ronnie),Shane Tyra (Heidi), Victoria Zinkgraf (Bobby Duke),Sydney Sheffield (Elijah),Cheyenne Ribschlaeger, and 21 great grandchildren



Cremation Service's is under the direction of Hardin Mortuary Services, 4402 S Flores St, San Antonio, Texas 78214



A Memorial service will be held Service at 362 Black Oak, Canyon Lake, TX 78133, 11:00 am Saturday June 6th.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store