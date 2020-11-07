John Otto
Corpus Christi - John Edward Otto, age 65, passed away on November 4, 2020. He was born on March 9, 1955 to Dwight and Betty Otto (Doughty) in Dallas, Texas where he was also raised. He graduated from Jesuit College Preparatory in 1973. He married his wife, Charlotte, on July 29, 1995. John was self-employed in the health benefits field, owning his own agency The Arvak Insurance Group.
John was a loving son, brother, husband and father as well as a beloved friend who enjoyed life to the fullest. He ran marathons, played guitar in church and served his community. John was a faithful member of All Saints Episcopal Church since December 1977 when he moved to Corpus Christi. He will be remembered for his love of family, great sense of humor and service to his community.
John was preceded in death by his father, Dwight R. Otto, and sister, Lisa Kate Otto. He is survived by his wife Charlotte, sons Evan (Gloria) Otto and Jason Otto; step-daughters Lisa (Rick Whitworth) Lee and Christine Lee; grandchildren Anna, Amy, Rowan, Juniper, Thatcher, Loralei Otto and Alistair Lee Whitworth; his mother Betty Otto Doughty; step-mother Karen Otto; sister Nina (Rick) Huff; nephew Benjamin Huff, niece Mary Kate (Brad) Wegner and great-nephews William and Wesley Wegner; sister-in-law Virginia Buckley Hopkins and Elizabeth (Edmond Cyganiewicz) Vidaurri; niece Erin (John) Pitcher and nephew James (Jane) Buckley; great-niece June Buckley and great-nephew John Harrison Buckley.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at All Saints Episcopal Church, 3026 South Staples, Corpus Christi, Texas. The service can also be viewed through the All Saints website (www.allsaints-cc.org
) by clicking the links (Facebook, YouTube or the live stream link). Interior seating availability is limited and face masks and social distancing will be required.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the following organizations; All Saints Episcopal Church Endowment Fund; George Stewart Academy of Spiritual Formation Of All Saints Episcopal Church; Corpus Christi Chorale (TAMUCC); KEDT or a charity of your choice
