John Paul Matlock
Corpus Christi - John Paul Matlock, 38, of Corpus Christi, TX, passed away suddenly on June 6, 2019.
John is preceded in death by his father, William Matlock Jr. and his niece, Harper Schroeder.
He leaves behind his son, Jackson Cole Galbreath; his mother, Peggy Coon Matlock; his brother, Melvin (Marcie) Brehm of Lovington, NM; his sister, Amanda (Derrick) Schroeder of Victoria, TX; 4 nephews, Austin, Dakota, Nickolas, and Carter; his niece, Rachel; many Aunts, Uncles, and cousins. among those saddened by this unexpected loss are many friends that turned family.
A memorial service will be conducted on Tuesday June 18th, 2019 at 10:00am.in the Sawyer-George Funeral Home Chapel.
Funeral services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home, Inc., 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410. (361) 242-3205 Please visit our web site at www.sawyergeorgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 16, 2019