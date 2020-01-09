Services
Dobie Funeral Home
121 N Duval St
Mathis, TX 78368
(361) 547-3224
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dobie Funeral Home
121 N Duval St
Mathis, TX 78368
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Cenizo Hill Cemetery
1933 - 2020
John R. Nelson Obituary
John R. Nelson

Mathis - John R. Nelson Jr. passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. He was born on December 8, 1933 to John R. and Charlotte Nelson Sr. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Sara Wright Nelson, his Son Clay Randall Nelson and, a Brother, Austin Nelson.

He is survived by his Daughter Lisa (Tim) O'Brien, his Grandchildren Colby (Megan) Reid, Courtney O'Brien, his Great-Grandchildren Sean, Lane, and James, his Bother Cassie (Lynn) Nelson, Sister Elaine Thorne, Sister-in-laws Nancy Nelson, Virgina Kastner, Brother-in-law Ronnie Wright and numerous nieces and nephews.

John R. was a U.S. Navy Veteran (Korean Conflict). He was a kind and caring man, a longtime business man, animal lover and never met a stranger.

Visitation will be at 5pm - 7pm on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Dobie Funeral Home. Graveside Services will be on January 11 at 10am at Cenizo Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to South Texas Childrens Home or a .
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
