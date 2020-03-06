|
|
John Ray Waggoner
John Ray Waggoner passed away on March 6, 2020 at the age of 79. John was born to Markay and Ethel Railey Waggoner on September 13, 1940 in Denton, Texas. John received a bachelor's degree at Texas A & I University, now Texas A & M University - Kingsville, and his master's degree from University of North Texas in Denton.
John enlisted in the Air Force and served a tour of duty in Vietnam He was awarded the Bronze Star in 1967. Following his time in the Air Force, John worked in personnel management in several locations, completing his career as Director of Classified Personnel at Austin Independent School District.
On March 14, 1987, he married Linda Faye Farrell of Austin, Texas. John is survived his wife Linda, his brother Mark and wife, Judy of Richmond, VA, very special friends Brenda and Tommy Knowles, and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He is also survived by his beloved dogs, Frito, Cheeto and Chipper. John was no doubt greeted at the Rainbow Bridge by all the dogs he loved and lost including Sassy, Scamper, Sandy, Cocoa, Taffy, Beau and Brandy.
John was a devoted University of Texas Longhorn fan, and enjoyed fishing, golfing, and traveling. Most of all, he loved his family, friends and dogs. John was a fun loving, kind-hearted, and generous man to all that knew him, and he touched the lives of many.
A visitation will be held from 3:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Cook-Walden Davis Funeral Home, 2900 Williams Drive, Georgetown. Burial with full military honors will be 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen. Memorial contributions may be made to: an animal shelter of your choice.
To share memories and words of comfort with the family, please visit our website at www.cookwaldendavisfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Cook-Walden Davis Funeral Home, 2900 Williams Drive, Georgetown, Texas 78628 (512)863-2564.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020