John Raymond Jordan Jr.
1927 - 2020
John Raymond Jordan, Jr.

Corpus Christi - John Raymond Jordan, Jr. went to be with the Lord on September 13, 2020. He was born to John and Mildred Jordan on May 26, 1927 in Oakhurst, Texas. He met the love of his life, Jessie, in high school and was married for over 74 years. He graduated from Corpus Christi High School and served in the Merchant Marines and the U.S. Army before his long career as a mailman. He worked for the United States Post Office for 34 years, where he retired. He had many accomplishments in his life and he was known for always supporting and helping the hard-working letter carriers. He earned the nickname "The Lawyer" among fellow letter carriers. He was a member of the Local Branch 1259 Letter Carriers Union for 65 years where he served as president for 20 years. He also served two years as President of the Texas Association of Letter Carriers and held many offices for the organization. He was a member of the Coastal Bend Labor Council AFL/CIO for many years and served on the board of directors for the USO. He served 20 years as Precinct 69 Chairman for the Democratic Party and was elected to serve as a Delegate to the National Democratic Convention in 1968. John helped shape the Corpus Christi Postal Credit Union into the financial institution it is today. He also served as member and chairman of the Nueces County Civil Service Commission. His vision was simple, help those in need, period! John was very instrumental in working with Surfers and County Officials to help pass the 1971 ordinance to allow surfing next to Bob Hall pier. He taught many young people that compromise will help achieve goals.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his four brothers, Pete, Jim, Bill and Paul, his son, Raymond Douglas Jordan and his daughter-in- law, Martha Jordan. He is survived by his wife, Jessie, his son JP Jordan (Francie), grandchildren, John Paul Jordan, Jr. (Patti), Spencer Jordan (Curran), Crystal Gore (Doug), Kim Pinkham (Chad) and six great-grandchildren, Rachel and Tyler Gore, Emily and Mason Pinkham, Blair and Miles Jordan and numerous nieces and nephews.

"He loved his family and friends and will be greatly missed."

A huge thank you goes out to everyone at Garden Estates and Serenity & Grace Hospice for the loving care and assistance that was given to Dad and continues with Mom. The entire staff is amazing and your thoughtfulness will not be forgotten. There are no words that can express how much each and every one of you mean to us.

A Visitation will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Seaside Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery. For those who wish to attend services masks are required. If you are unable to attend a livestream of the services will be available to view on John's tribute page at: www.seasidefuneral.com.






Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Sep. 17 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Visitation
04:30 - 06:30 PM
Mission Memorial Park and Seaside Funeral Home
SEP
21
Funeral service
12:30 PM
Mission Memorial Park and Seaside Funeral Home
SEP
21
Burial
02:00 PM
Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Mission Memorial Park and Seaside Funeral Home
1915 Ord Grove Ave
Seaside, CA 93955
(831) 886-1612
Memories & Condolences
September 15, 2020
My dear friend may you rest in peace with the Angels. Your beautiful smile will surely be missed. You were one of a kind John. I'll never forget Trivia; your answer was always Patrick Henry. My condolences to sweet Jesse and the entire Jordan family. May the Lord give you strength and comfort.
Linda DeLeon
Friend
September 15, 2020
The last of the Jordan boys. Playing Jordan Poker will never be the same. Love you, Aunt Jessie.
Rebecca Jordan
Family
September 14, 2020
I am so sorry for the family's loss. I knew Bill fairly well and he was a sweetheart, so I am sure his brother was a sweetheart too.
Deborah Russell
