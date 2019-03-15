|
John Robert Dugat
Taft , TX
John Robert "Bobby "Dugat, 65 a lifelong resident of Portland, Texas, passed away unexpectedly Monday, March 11, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents Raymond L Dugat Jr. and Patricia L. Dugat, and brother Richard Dugat.
Bobby is survived by his two sons Brent Dugat (Danielle), Brandon Dugat (Alyssa) three grandchildren, Easton Dugat, Braylee Dugat and Hadley Dugat.
Bobby was formally a Criminal Investigator for the University of Texas police department before returning to Portland to be Executive Vice President of North Bank Terminal and Dugat Docks.
Bobby enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing with his grandchildren and spending time at his ranch in Goliad. Bobby dedicated a large part of his life to the Boy Scouts of America.
Pallbearers are Brent Dugat, Brandon Dugat, Larry Hall, Craig Howell, Jeremy Wells, and Adam Hicks.
Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 pm on Friday March 15, 2019 at Limbaugh Funeral Home at 5th and Wildcat in Portland. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at First United Methodist Church at 4545 Wildcat in Portland with a reception to follow. Graveside will be held at 1:00 pm at Seaside Memorial Park in Corpus Christi.
Donations can be made to Boy Scout Troop 20 in Portland, Texas.
Arrangements entrusted to Limbaugh Funeral Home 500 Wildcat Dr. Portland TX 78374. 361-643-6564. www.limbaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 15, 2019