John Robert "Bob" DumasCorpus Christi - John Robert "Bob" Dumas passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 in the company of his loving family at Spohn Hospital Shoreline. Bob was 86 years old.Bob was born in Hillsboro, Texas at his grandmother's farmhouse. He was raised there by his grandmother ("momma" to him) who he loved and adored.Bob was drafted into the Army in 1956 and he served until 1958. He has said that he hated every minute of Army life and in retaliation for being ripped from his "lucrative" employment he stole everything he could lay his hands on! Additionally, he somehow managed to get shot in the leg and received a life-long disability payment. While in the Army and serving in California, his wife became pregnant with his only son, Robbie Dumas. When Robbie's birth was imminent, Bob loaded his wife in the car and drove as fast as he could to Texas. He was determined that his son would be a Texan and not a Californian. Upon his release from the Army, Bob relocated to Corpus Christi where he used the last of his money to open the first (of what would be many) bars, the Pla-mor Club. In 1972, he bought the Auto Club and changed the name to Red Vest Club and later to Thirsty's and then later to Silver Dollar. Bob is also well-known for being the owner of Legs, the topless bar presided over by the 30-foot buxom and scantily-clad woman who was the subject of many city council meetings. Though many attempts were made to have the woman removed, Bob "fought City Hall" and prevailed.In 1971 Bob became a Bandido, the most important relationship of his life and one that lasted until the day he died.Bob was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Clyde Dumas and his son, Robert B. Dumas.He is survived by his wife, Christine Dumas; step-children, Jeffrey Rodriguez and Elly Rodriguez-Clark; grand-daughter, Starrla Rodriguez; great grandchildren, Diego and Iliana Rodriguez; sister-in-law, Barbara Dumas; and several nieces and nephews.Visitation will be held from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Friday, November 13, 2020 at Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Home, 5921 Yorktown Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX 78414. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Home. Interment will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Seaside Cemetery Memorial Park, 4357 Ocean Dr., Corpus Christi, TX 78412