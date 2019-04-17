|
John Sidney Nolen
Centerville - John Sidney Nolen, 79, of Centerville, Texas passed away on April 15th.
John Sidney Nolen was born to Sidney D. Nolen and Julia Mary Labbe September 1, 1939 in Alice, Texas. He graduated from Miller High School in 1957 and received an Associates Degree in Criminal Justice from Del Mar College in 1976. He married Gracie Oliveira in 1963 and together they raised three children.
He leaves as his legacy a daughter and two sons: Mary Kathryn Schneeberg (Robert), John Michael and Travis Steven. He also leaves to cherish his memory two granddaughters, Evelyn Grace and Lauren Anne. He is survived by his brother, Gene Nolen (Molly), his nephew, Paul Sidney (Vickie) and a great nephew, John Luke. His children and granddaughters were the joy of his life and they will always remember him as an honest and brave apprehender of bad guys.
He was preceded in death by both of his parents, Sidney and Julia.
After serving three years in the Army Engineers, John dedicated his career to law enforcement until he retired in 2000. He was a patrolman with the Corpus Christi Police Department before a short stint with the U.S. Border Patrol. He rejoined the CCPD and became a Lieutenant before moving on to the DEA. He also served as the President of the Corpus Christi Police Officers' Association. He worked for the Nueces County Sheriff's Department, Duval County Sheriff's Department and eventually retired as the Commander in Chief of the South Texas Narcotics Task Force. His stellar career included numerous successful arrests and was highly respected by his fellow lawmen.
A memorial service will be held in Corpus Christi at a later date. Interment will take place at the Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery in Dallas, Texas.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 17, 2019