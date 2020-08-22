John Sims



Corpus Christi - John Louis Sims was born on April 14, 1948 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. John passed away peacefully surrounded by family on August 18, 2020. He is survived by his spouse of 25 years Rose Sims, brother Joseph Irving Sims, children Walter Sims, Jeremiah Sims, Abraham Sims, Brandi Olivarez, 12 grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, and many friends. John is preceded in death by his parents Maudie Mae and Gilford Dudley Sims, and brothers Jack and Jim Sims.



John served in all areas of ministry at Messiah Lutheran Church including President of the Congregation and Elder. For more than 10 years, John played the part of Andrew in his church's play The Living Last Supper.



John Sims enlisted in the Navy after graduating from Woodland Park High School. He served two tours during Vietnam including one on-board the USS Forrestal at the time of its fire. John earned his Bachelor's of Science in electrical engineering from Colorado State in 1974; and had many professional achievements during his 42 year tenure in the electrical utility industry. Most notably being one of the first CEO's in the nation to pioneer the processes of deregulating Rural Electric Cooperatives. John will be remembered by everyone that knew him for his.....faith in God, dependability, fairness, honesty, devotion, dry humor and dancing.



Pallbearers: Abraham, Asher, Jeremiah, and Joe Sims, Romeo Martinez, Jacob Lopez, Avan Irani, Kevin Pflug. Funeral services will be conducted at Messiah Lutheran Church, 4102 Trinity River Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78410 on Wednesday August 26, 2020. Public viewing starts at 11:00 am, service starting at 12:00 pm. Honor Guard will be present after service to render honor. Burial will be at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery, 9974 I-37, Corpus Christi, TX 78410.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to:



HALO-Flight, Inc.



John Sims Memorial Fund



1843 FM 665



Corpus Christi, TX, 78415Right For One Ministries



Attn: Nicole Doss, John Sims Memorial



324 Franklin St



Clarksville, TN 37042



Thanks to Christus Spohn Hospice and Dr Kent Tompkins for their care with a special thank you to Teresa Ramirez (John's provider) who took exceptional care of John. The compassion given will be forever treasured.



The final scripture read to John, Psalm 31:1-5.



1 In You, O Lord, I put my trust; let me never be ashamed; deliver me in Your righteousness. 2 Bow down Your ear to me, deliver me speedily; be my rock of refuge, a fortress of defense to save me. 3 For You are my rock and my fortress; therefore, for Your name's sake, lead me and guide me. 4 Pull me out of the net which they have secretly laid for me, for You are my strength. 5 Into Your hand I commit my spirit; you have redeemed me, O Lord God of truth.



Services Under Direction Of Saxet Funeral Home









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store