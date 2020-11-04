1/1
John Stacy Olvera
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Stacy Olvera

John Stacy Olvera was called home to be with the Lord on October 29,2020, two days shy of his 45th birthday. John was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico on October 31,1975. He is preceded in death by his loving son Jon-Vincent and his father Braulio V Olvera.

John leaves behind his loving wife of 20 years Martina A Olvera, sons Jason Edward (Alexandria), Jacob Anthony, his amazing mother Martha Galvan, sister Amy Hernandez (Chris), brothers Jerome (Lyssa) Olvera and Rodney Olvera. Also leaves behind 8 beautiful grandchildren who he absolutely adored,

John was a loving husband,dad,and an amazing Papo. He will be remembered by his laugh,smile and his unique character. John will be greatly missed by many.

Public visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Guardian Funeral Home chapel with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m.

Services will be conducted on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Guardian funeral home chapel at 1:00 p.m. Burial to follow in Seaside cemetery at 2:30 p.m.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved