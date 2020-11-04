John Stacy Olvera



John Stacy Olvera was called home to be with the Lord on October 29,2020, two days shy of his 45th birthday. John was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico on October 31,1975. He is preceded in death by his loving son Jon-Vincent and his father Braulio V Olvera.



John leaves behind his loving wife of 20 years Martina A Olvera, sons Jason Edward (Alexandria), Jacob Anthony, his amazing mother Martha Galvan, sister Amy Hernandez (Chris), brothers Jerome (Lyssa) Olvera and Rodney Olvera. Also leaves behind 8 beautiful grandchildren who he absolutely adored,



John was a loving husband,dad,and an amazing Papo. He will be remembered by his laugh,smile and his unique character. John will be greatly missed by many.



Public visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Guardian Funeral Home chapel with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m.



Services will be conducted on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Guardian funeral home chapel at 1:00 p.m. Burial to follow in Seaside cemetery at 2:30 p.m.









