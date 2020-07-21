John Stansill
John Stansill, 78, of Sam Rayburn passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Jasper County Cowboy Church with a reception to follow.
A native of Tulsa, Oklahoma, John was born on November 12, 1941 to James & Lucille Stansill. A resident of Corpus Christi, he moved to Sam Rayburn Lake in the fall of 2011. John happily retired in 2013 so he could enjoy life. He loved to fish, play on his John Deere zero turn lawnmower and take his two terriers, Mickey and Addylaide on daily drives. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Myra Stansill of Sam Rayburn; sons Dennis Ray Stansill of Corpus Christi and Eddie Grant of Corpus Christi; niece Tina Simmons of Houston; grandchildren Jonathan, Kelli & Beth; as well as great grandchildren J.J., Clyde, Ashlyn & Apollo. Condolences can be posted at www.shultzfuneralhomeofjasper.com
or on Facebook at Shultz Funeral Home & Crematory.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Jasper County Cowboy Church, 2200W. Gibson, Jasper, Texas 75951 or a charity of your choice
.