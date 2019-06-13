Services
Limbaugh Funeral Home
500 Wildcat Dr
Portland, TX 78374
(361) 643-6564
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Gracepoint Church
Portland , TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Syma
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Syma

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John Syma Obituary
John Syma

Portland - John (Bubba) Wayne Syma passed away June 10, 2019 at the age of 55. John was a Tankerman for Kirby Corporation for 21 years.

John is survived by his wife of 30 years Danna Syma, sons Tyler (Morgan) Syma and Bryce Syma; sisters Patricia "Sissy" (Jimmy) Lewallen, Linda (Bo) Valentine, Kathy (Keith) Simons, Donna Syma, and Judy (Tod) Syma; brothers Clyde (Sherri) Syma, Kevin Syma; two grandchildren Jaxon and Maddux; Mother in law Charlene Lain; sister in law Tammy Lain and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday June 14, 2019 at Gracepoint Church in Portland Texas.

Arrangements entrusted to Limbaugh Funeral Home 500 Wildcat Dr. Portland Texas 78374. 361-643-6564 www.limbaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now