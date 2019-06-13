|
|
John Syma
Portland - John (Bubba) Wayne Syma passed away June 10, 2019 at the age of 55. John was a Tankerman for Kirby Corporation for 21 years.
John is survived by his wife of 30 years Danna Syma, sons Tyler (Morgan) Syma and Bryce Syma; sisters Patricia "Sissy" (Jimmy) Lewallen, Linda (Bo) Valentine, Kathy (Keith) Simons, Donna Syma, and Judy (Tod) Syma; brothers Clyde (Sherri) Syma, Kevin Syma; two grandchildren Jaxon and Maddux; Mother in law Charlene Lain; sister in law Tammy Lain and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday June 14, 2019 at Gracepoint Church in Portland Texas.
Arrangements entrusted to Limbaugh Funeral Home 500 Wildcat Dr. Portland Texas 78374. 361-643-6564 www.limbaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 13, 2019