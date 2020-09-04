John T. Wright, Jr.Corpus Christi - John T. Wright Jr., age 100 years old, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020. He was born on May 31, 1920 in Alice, TX to Bonnie Mitchell and John T. Wright Sr. In 1926, the family moved to Corpus Christi where John graduated from Corpus Christi College- Academy in 1938. He was the last living member of his graduating class. A month after graduation, he married Anna Laura Turner, the love of his life. They were married for 79 years before she passed away in 2017. John joined his father's bank, Citizens Industrial Bank of Corpus Christi, beginning as assistant secretary. A WWII veteran, he served in the U.S. Army Medical Corps during the European theater. After the German surrender, his unit was being prepared to redeploy for the invasion of Japan when it was announced that the Japanese had surrendered. He received an Honorable Discharge and returned to his family. He resumed his long banking career until his retirement as President, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Citizens State Bank.Throughout the years he was active and served on various boards in the community, and was a long-time member of St. Patrick's Parish. His interests were many, including golf and hunting; he and Anna Laura enjoyed playing bridge and traveling with friends. His faith in God was of utmost importance in his life, as well as his love of his family.He was preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law: Evelyn and Hugh Wright; and his grandchildren: Garrett Wright, Julianna Carr and John Wright IV. He leaves behind two sons: John T. "Tommy" Wright III (Susan) and Kenneth Turner Wright (Jean); grandchildren: Landon Wright, Clayton Wright Coker (Paul) and Laura Wright (Hunter Smith); and great-grandchildren: Oliver and Anna Laura Wright, Stella Robinson, Garrett and Isabella Carr, Kendall and John T "Jack" Wright V and Aster Smith-Wright.A Graveside Service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, September 14, 2020 at Rose Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made to the Diocese of Corpus Christi Priest Pension Fund, c/o Msgr. Roger Smith, St. Patrick's Church, 3350 S. Alameda Corpus Christi, TX. 78411.