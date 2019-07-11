|
John Thomas Wright, IV
Houston - John Thomas Wright, IV passed away on July 4, 2019 in Katy, Texas. He was born on November 25, 1973 in Fort Worth, Texas to John Thomas Wright, III and Susan Garrett Wright. He grew up in Corpus Christi, Texas and graduated from W. B. Ray High School in 1992. He then earned his bachelor's degree in MIS from Texas Tech University in 1999. After graduating, he moved to Katy, Texas with his wife Staci, where he had a long career in information technology.
He is survived by his wife, Staci Wright; his daughter, Kendall Wright; his son, John Thomas "Jack" Wright, V. He is also survived by his parents, John Thomas "Tommy" Wright, III and Susan Garrett Wright; his sister, Laura Wright and her husband Hunter Smith; his brother-in-law, Richard Carr; his nephew, Garrett Carr; his nieces, Isabella Carr and Aster Smith-Wright; and his paternal grandfather, John Thomas Wright, Jr.
John is preceded in death by his sister, Julianna Wright Carr; his brother, Robert Garrett Wright; his paternal grandmother, Anna Laura Wright; and his maternal grandparents Mr. and Mrs. R.J. Garrett.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in Corpus Christi, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the , 2400 Augusta, Suite 175, Houston, Texas 77057, http://www.diabetes.org/.
