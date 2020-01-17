|
John Vaught
Corpus Christi - John Vaught, age 93, passed away on January 16, 2020. He was born August 24, 1926 in Ranger, Eastland County, Texas to Bessie King Vaught and John Napoleon Vaught.
John graduated from Flour Bluff High School in 1943. He then enlisted in the Navy and served as a Seabee in Guam during WWII.
John married Dorothy Bollom Vaught on February 7, 1964.
After returning from the service, John was employed by the Corpus Christi Celanese Technical Center in Clarkwood, Texas, where he worked for 45 years. He started out in general maintenance and then attended Del Mar Technical to learn his trade as a machinist. He loved his work.
In the mid-60s John was very active and enjoyed his involvement in the volunteer police force, for which he also served as its chief. He particularly liked working the Buccaneer Day parades with fellow police officers.
He was also one of the Mall Walkers and looked forward to having coffee every morning with his fellow walkers after the walk.
John was a charter member of Trinity Lutheran Church and remained active in that church until his death. He served as the church's Property Chairman for many years. He devoted most of his spare time after retirement to taking care of that property.
John is preceded in death by his mother and father; brothers: Richard Vaught, Henry Finley, and King Finley and nephew: Johnny Vaught. He is survived by his nieces: Linda Scott of Pampa, Texas and Jacque Wall of Tulsa, Oklahoma; cousin: Bill Webb of Fort Worth, Texas and Dorothy Vaught of Corpus Christi, Texas.
Our heartfelt thanks to the Assisted Living and Skilled Nursing staffs at the Mirador for their kindness, friendship and love.
A visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Seaside Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church. Interment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
Having the distinguished honor to serve as pallbearers are: Ken Keiser, Jim Bollom, Jim Newkirk, Luther Birnbaum, David Prinz and Gary Henicke. Honorary pallbearer will be Dick Amo.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020