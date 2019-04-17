Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Unitarian Universalist Church of Corpus Christi
6901 Holly Road
Corpus Christi, TX
John Vertrees Boeye Jr.


John Vertrees Boeye Jr. Obituary
John Vertrees Boeye, Jr.

Corpus Christi - On Friday, April 12, 2019, John Vertrees Boeye, Jr., age 86 passed away in Corpus Christi, Texas.

He was born January 13, 1933 in McAllen, Texas to John Vertrees Boeye, Sr. and Laurie Cox Boeye. He was raised in Corpus Christi, Texas, graduating from Corpus Christi High School in 1950. He then enlisted in the U.S. Army, proudly serving his country in Korea with the U.S. 3rd infantry Division as a radioman where he attained the rank of Corporal. After being honorably discharged from military service, he met and married his wife Mary Elizabeth Johnston in Corpus Christi. He returned to college and was a graduate of the University of North Texas with a Bachelor's degree and subsequently earned a Master's Degree in Education from Texas A&I University. Along the way, he and his wife and three children made Corpus Christi their home. For 32 years he served the Corpus Christi Independent School District, first as an elementary school teacher, and then retiring as a school principal in 1990.

John was an active man of many passions, which included scuba diving, hunting, fishing, golf and following professional football, particularly the Dallas Cowboys. He also had a lifelong curiosity for and love of learning - whether embracing the latest technologies or being an avid reader of history and non-fiction. Over the years, he was involved in activities with the First Christian Church of Corpus Christi and in his later years enjoyed the many friendships made and activities of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Corpus Christi. John had a lifelong passion for furthering one's education and supported such endeavors.

John's life was shaped by a selfless, responsible and generous devotion to family and friends. They were truly blessed with his love, strength, character, humor, loyalty and supportive personality.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John Vertrees Boeye, Sr. of Corpus Christi, Texas and Laurie Cox Pirnie of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He was also preceded in death by his stepmother Lucile Boeye of Corpus Christi, his brothers Chester de Cordova of Corpus Christi, Robert P. Boeye of Kingwood, and Clifton "Sonny" Miller of Harlingen, Texas.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years Mary Elizabeth Boeye, daughters Cynthia Ann Anderson and Elizabeth Lucile Boeye, and son John Robert Boeye. He is survived by his brother Jacob de Cordova and sister Celia Gresco. His survivors also include grandchildren: Sara Anderson, Bridgett Boeye, Hanna Kiely, and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Interment will be at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery. A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 20, 2019, 1 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Corpus Christi, located at 6901 Holly Road, Corpus Christi, Texas.

In lieu of flowers and in remembrance of John, it was his wish for donations to be made to the department of religious education at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Corpus Christi.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 17, 2019
