John W. Hunt Jr.
John Washington Hunt was born on January 12, 1923, to John W. (Wash) Hunt and Mary Fay Green Hunt in Portland, Texas. He lived in or around Portland all of his life. He passed away on March 15th, 2019 at the age of 96.
John graduated from Corpus Christi High School in 1940. He attended classes at Texas A&M University and Del Mar College before joining the Army Air Corp in 1943. Though he didn't speak of it much, John was proud of his military service during World War II. He served as a navigator in B-17 bombers over Europe. He was a member of the 8th Air Force, 303rd Bombardment Group, 358th Bomb Squadron stationed in Molesworth, England.
John returned home in 1945 and shortly after that, a friend introduced him to Joyce Marie Offer of Ingleside. They were married on January 26, 1946. John graduated from Texas A&I University in Kingsville, Texas in 1947 with a B. S. in Physics and a minor in Math. He returned to Portland and went into farming with his father. He and Joyce settled on the farm and raised their 2 children, Donna Joyce, and Allan Joseph. Over the years John served on numerous boards of directors and was a member of many organizations. He was a member of the Gregory -Portland ISD school board for 10 years, serving as President for 8 of those years. He was the Chairman of the Board of the First National Bank of Taft, Texas for many years. John retired from farming, turning over the farms to his son Allan, but John was never far away. In his later years, he would climb on the tractor with Allan and ride along as Allan did his farm work.
John was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Joyce, in 2013. He was also preceded by his parents and his sisters, Mary Anna Parks, Lola Fay Jacoway, Lucy Hunt, Myra Lou Kunkel, Laura Rasbeary and Jenny Hester along with several nieces and nephews.
He is survived by his children, Donna Hunt and wife Jenifer Arnold of Georgetown, TX, son Allan Hunt and wife Cindy and granddaughter Leslie Hunt all of Portland, sister-in-law Nancy Lowe and husband George of Austin and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 1st United Methodist Church located at 4545 Wildcat Dr. in Portland, TX.
