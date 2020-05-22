|
John W. Lee
Etoile - John W. Lee, died peacefully in his sleep at his son's home in Etoile, Texas. On Friday, May 22, 2020. John was 94 years old. He was a longtime resident of Corpus Christi, Texas, where he lived for the last 51 years prior to his death.
He was preceded in death by his spouse of 48 years, Stella Jane Wallace Lee of Beeville, Texas, and his younger Sister Evelyn Smires, of Henderson, Texas.
Born in Henderson, Texas to Henry Wilfred Lee and Remon Ree (Rene) Wiggington Lee.
He leaves behind a younger brother Harold Lee (Anne) of Rowlett, Texas. Three children, son John C. Lee of Aurora, Colorado, daughter, Cynthia Roper (Robert), of Corpus Christi, Texas, and son Craig Lee (Leslie) of Etoile, Texas. As well as 10 Grandchildren and 6 Great Grandchildren.
Memorial service will be held at the Shafer Funeral Home, at 600 N. John Redditt Dr., Lufkin, TX. At a later date.
John was a member of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Corpus Christi and a Lifetime Member at the VFW Post 2375.
John served in the Army during WWII, where he received a Bronze Star and Purple Heart.
In lieu of flowers or plants the family ask that we respect John's final wishes to donate to the
https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from May 22 to May 24, 2020