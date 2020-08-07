John "Sonny" Warren Scroggs
Corpus Christi - On Friday, August 7, 2020, John "Sonny" Warren Scroggs, loving husband and father of five, passed away at the age of 84. Sonny was born on December 19, 1935, in Raymondville, Texas, to Jack and Merle Scroggs. His younger brothers are Don and Mike. He married Eulia Rae O'Neal Scroggs on March 22, 1957, and together they raised 4 sons and a daughter. At a young age, Sonny joined the U.S. Army and served not only in the States, buy also in Korea, Vietnam and Germany. He fought in the Vietnam War for two tours and retired after 20 years in 1973 at the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 2. His second retirement was from civil service after 16 plus years. During that time, he and Rae raised Steve, Randy, Ranae, Roger, and John. There are currently 17 grandchildren with another one on the way. Also, there are 18 great-grandchildren, along with a great number of nephews, nieces, and other extended family members who all greatly loved and will miss their Grandpa or Uncle Sonny/Johnny. He will be best remembered for his quick wit and humor, passion for golf, and love for entertaining family and friends alike during formal holiday and impromptu gatherings at his home. He will also be missed by Barclay and Maggie.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to his favorite charity, Disabled American Veterans
(DAV
).
Visitation will begin at 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Chapel, 5921 Yorktown Blvd with a Funeral Service to follow at 12:30 p.m. Graveside Services will be at 2:00 p.m. at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.