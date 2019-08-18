|
|
John Wesley Parmer
Corpus Christi - Our father, John Wesley Parmer, passed away peacefully Sunday, August 11, 2019, at his home in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. John was born and raised in the Rio Grande Valley in south Texas in the 1920s and 30s. He earned his degree in Chemical Engineering at the University of Texas in Austin and enlisted in the US Navy near the end of World War II. He married our mother, Eleanor Ayres Parmer, in 1948. Dad spent most of his professional career with Dow Chemical, first in Lake Jackson, Texas, then was one of the first employees of the Dow Chemical plant in Plaquemine, Louisiana, which he jokingly referred to as his first foreign assignment. We, his daughters, were all born in Houston and raised in Plaquemine. Dow sent our family to São Paulo, Brazil, in 1970, and Mexico City in 1972. He and Eleanor spent their retirement years in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Padre Island, where they were active members of Padre Isles Country Club when they weren't traveling the world by plane, train, automobile and cruise ship.
John was preceded in death by Eleanor in 2012 and moved to Baton Rouge in 2016 after celebrating his 90th birthday with family and friends in Texas. He is survived by his daughters Beth Shepherd and husband Dave, and Barbara Davidson, all of Baton Rouge, and Melinda Parmer, of Houston; grandchildren Chris Davis, Amanda Norman and husband Jeremy, and Robin Davis and wife Meagan; and nine great grandchildren.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Aug. 18, 2019