Johnny O. Salinas Jr. Obituary
Johnny O. Salinas, Jr.

Corpus Christi - Johnny O. Salinas, Jr., 76, of Corpus Christi, Texas, passed away on November 26, 2019.

He was born in Corpus Christi, Texas on August 11, 1943. He was married to Sylvia Salinas on October 15, 1966.

Johnny worked for Corpus Christi Army Depot for 35 years and retired in 2002. He had a passion for fishing, working in his garage, and singing and listening to music.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Mr. & Mrs. Johnny Salinas, Sr.; his sister: Janie Paulson and brother: Sidney Salinas.

He is survived by his wife, Sylvia Salinas and sons: Jason Salinas (Karin) and Jake Salinas (Aracely); and daughter: Jeana Salinas-Luevano (Roy).

He is also survived by his siblings: Beatrice Magellan, Robert and Rudy Salinas, and Bob (Juventino) Ortiz Bertha Salinas, Betty Salinas, and Ida Cuellar.

We would like to extend a special thank you to our family and friends and to the loving, caring staff at San Rafael Nursing and Rehab Center.

Visitation will be held at Memory Gardens Funeral Home on Monday, December 2, 2019 from 5:00-9:00 PM with Holy Rosary recited at 7:00 PM.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 10:00 AM with burial to follow at Memory Gardens Funeral Home.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
