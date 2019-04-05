|
|
Johnny Walsh
Corpus Christi - Johnny Walsh passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019, at the age of 63. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. Friday, April 5, 2019, and a Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019. Both services will be held at St. Theresa Catholic Church, 1302 Lantana St., Corpus Christi. Burial will follow at 1:00 p.m. at Rose Hill Memorial Park. Johnny was born May 11, 1955, and he was one of eight children born to Robert and Mary Catherine Walsh. He attended the original Corpus Christi Academy High School and graduated in 1974. He attended St. Mary's University before transferring to the University of Texas at Austin and earning a business degree. Johnny loved deer hunting, spending time at the ranch or admiring his son playing baseball starting from the early T ball games through being first baseman on the IWA High School varsity baseball team. Johnny was preceded in death by his parents and his dear brother Patrick. Johnny and Patrick were an infamous dynamic duo during their youth. Johnny is survived by his beautiful, faithful and loving wife of 20 years, Bobbie Lee, and their precious son, Robert Joseph Walsh, III, who was Johnny's pride and joy; additional survivors include his six brothers and sisters, Mary Alice (George) Gaines, Robert J. "Bobby" Walsh Jr., Michael (Belinda) Walsh, Kathleen (Steve) O'Neal, David Walsh and James "Jimmy" Walsh (Bobby Foster); his beloved nephews and nieces; and his numerous friends and relatives.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 5, 2019