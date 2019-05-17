Services
Guardian Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Corpus Christi
5922 CROSSTOWN SH.286
Corpus Christi, TX 78417
(361) 853-0155
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Prayer Service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
3:00 PM
Jon-Vincent "Jay-Right" Maldonado


Corpus Christi - On Friday, May 10, 2019 Jon-Vincent, husband, father, son, brother, and uncle was called home to be with the Lord at the age of 30. Jon-Vincent will be forever remembered by his wife Gabriella and their precious children Melissa, Jon-Vincent Jr. and Allison Maldonado, his parents Martina and John Olvera, his brothers Jacob, Jason (Alexandria) and their five beautiful daughters. Jon-Vincent will also be remembered for the great love he had for his music, extended family, and dearest friends.

Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019 with a Prayer Service to begin at 3:00 p.m. at Guardian Funeral Home & Cremation, 5922 Crosstown Access Rd., Corpus Christi, TX 78417.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 17, 2019
