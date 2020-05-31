Jonathan Larabell
1995 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jonathan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jonathan Larabell

Oakwood - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Jonathan Lee Larabell, 24. Jonathan was born in Dallas, Texas on October 4, 1995, and resided in Alto and Buffalo Texas. He passed away on May 22, 2020, in Oakwood, Texas. He is survived by his parents Laura and Robert Allen Jr. His Grandparents Thelma and Richard Lee Larabell, and Kathy and Robert Allen Sr. Also many Aunts, Uncles, cousins, brothers from another mother, as well as many friends he considered family. Services are pending and notice will be given of future services. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your local woman's shelter, homeless shelter, Elderly organizations, the Lords pantry or plant a tree in his name. Thank you




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved