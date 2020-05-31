Jonathan Larabell



Oakwood - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Jonathan Lee Larabell, 24. Jonathan was born in Dallas, Texas on October 4, 1995, and resided in Alto and Buffalo Texas. He passed away on May 22, 2020, in Oakwood, Texas. He is survived by his parents Laura and Robert Allen Jr. His Grandparents Thelma and Richard Lee Larabell, and Kathy and Robert Allen Sr. Also many Aunts, Uncles, cousins, brothers from another mother, as well as many friends he considered family. Services are pending and notice will be given of future services. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your local woman's shelter, homeless shelter, Elderly organizations, the Lords pantry or plant a tree in his name. Thank you









