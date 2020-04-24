|
Jorge Guerra
Corpus Christi - Jorge Guerra, of Corpus Christi, passed away on April 18th, 2020, at the age of 56. He was born to Roberto and Ana Maria Guerra in Raymondville, Texas, on Nov. 3, 1963. He graduated from Raymondville high school and joined the Navy. After discharge, he began his career as a Certified Surgical Technician. He worked most of his career at Spohn Shoreline and most recently at Doctor's Regional Medical Center. Jorge loved fishing, golfing, and spending time with his family and loved ones. He will always be remembered for his friendly and outgoing demeanor as well as his wonderful sense of humor.
Jorge is preceded in death by his father, Roberto Guerra; his mother, Ana Maria Guerra; brothers, Guadalupe (Wally) Guerra, Javier Guerra, Lionel Guerra; sister, Mary Jane Guerra; and granddaughter, Kinsley Gayle.
Jorge Guerra is survived by his loving wife, Debbie Guerra; his daughters, Jade Nicole Quiroga, Samantha Stewart, and Julie Ann Guerra; his son, Max Guerra. Six grandchildren Bailey, Braxton, Dominic, Ian, Lily, and Mikayla ; sisters Delfina Keene, Mary Alice Martinez, Rosa Vasquez; sisters-in-law, Gloria Guerra (Lionel) and Mary Guerra - Mondragon (Wally) as well as many loving nieces, nephews,aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Services were handled by All Faith Cremation and Funeral Service in Ingleside,
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020