Jorge Morales, Sr.
Corpus Christi - Jorge Morales, Sr. passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on April 17, 2019 at the age of 63. A devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and friend; now our Guardian Angel in Heaven.
He was born on February 22, 1956 to the late Esperanza and Estanislado Morales, Jr. in Laredo, Texas. The majority of his childhood was spent in Laredo, until 1968 when his family settled in Corpus Christi. He would later graduate from Roy Miller High School where he a was proud member of the Buccaneer band, showing off his talent as a trumpet player. In 1973 he met the young Eloisa Martinez right here in Corpus, this initial meeting would make for a lifetime of happiness. On Sunday, February 13, 1977 these two hearts would be joined in the sacred bond of marriage, introducing Jorge and Eloisa Morales; together as one. From this holy union they would bring to life 4 beautiful children and countless memories of love.
Jorge had a great faith in God and a strong devotion to our Mother Mary in praying of the Holy Rosary. He was rooted in Christ and never doubted his faith, choosing to fight every battle through the power of Our Father. He carried the cross, that was his to carry, without hesitation. He in turn taught his children and grandchildren to be strong in their faith, to trust God's will and to love unconditionally.
There are many wonderful things that will keep his memory alive in our hearts. His passion for mechanics was unmatched. He had such a fun and loving soul, being so generous with his time, he'd help anybody he could; regardless of payment. Jorge was always willing to test his luck with the lottery, no one dare come between him and his scratch off tickets. There was this obsession of putting electronics on a charger, if you set your phone down, before you knew it; he had it charging! Even in life's most difficult moments he kept a smile on his face and joke on his lips. The family finds hope knowing he has returned home to enjoy everlasting peace.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers: Estanislado, Jr., and Rodolfo;
Jorge leaves behind, to cherish his memories, his wife of 42 years Eloisa; their children: Lori Ann (Michael) Maza, Andrea (Anthony) Clark, Carmen (Domingo) Anguiano, Jorge Morales, Jr.; grandchildren: Jared, Brynah, Kimberly, Heavyn, Scarlytt, Harley, Simon, with 2 grandchildren on the way Anthony, Jr., Jorge, III; step-grandchildren: Michael Ryan, Aeriel, Elizabeth; siblings: Robert (Lydia), Henry (Anna), Joe, Maria, Richard (John), Jerry; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Public Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, April 24 at Guardian Funeral Home with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7 p.m. that evening. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, April 25 at Saints Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, burial to follow in Rose Hill Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 21, 2019