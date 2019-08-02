|
|
Jorri Pollard
- - Our Beloved Daughter, Sister, and Best Friend fell asleep on this side to wake up in glory on Sunday, July 21, 2019.
Quiet Time will be on Friday, August 2, 2019 in The Memorial Chapel of Eternal Rest from 5-8PM.
Services will be on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11AM at St. John Baptist Church-5445 Greenwood Drive- Corpus Christi, Texas.
She will take Her Earthly Rest at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Flowers may be sent to the funeral home at 2810 Buffalo Street -Corpus Christi, Texas or you the funeral home at (361)806-9096.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Aug. 2, 2019