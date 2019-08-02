Services
Service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Memorial Chapel of Eternal Rest
Service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Baptist Church
5445 Greenwood Drive
Corpus Christi, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jorri Pollard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jorri Pollard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jorri Pollard Obituary
Jorri Pollard

- - Our Beloved Daughter, Sister, and Best Friend fell asleep on this side to wake up in glory on Sunday, July 21, 2019.

Quiet Time will be on Friday, August 2, 2019 in The Memorial Chapel of Eternal Rest from 5-8PM.

Services will be on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11AM at St. John Baptist Church-5445 Greenwood Drive- Corpus Christi, Texas.

She will take Her Earthly Rest at Memory Gardens Cemetery.

Flowers may be sent to the funeral home at 2810 Buffalo Street -Corpus Christi, Texas or you the funeral home at (361)806-9096.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jorri's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.