Services
Viewing
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
10:30 AM - 1:00 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
710 S. 19th St.
Corpus Christi, TX
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
1:30 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
710 S. 19th St.
Corpus Christi, TX
View Map
Beeville - Jose Acuna Garcia went home to be with our Lord and Savior on March 31, 2019. Jose was born in Agua Dulce, Texas on July 18, 1935 to his parents Manuel Garcia and Josefa Acuna. He is preceded in death by his mother and father. Leaving behind to cherish his memories, his loving wife, Consuelo Carabajal Gonzales Garcia. Siblings: Manuel (Lina) Garcia, Fernando Garcia, Aurora Garcia, Teresa Garcia Maria Garcia, and Jesus Garcia along with his Children: Jesus Esmael (Mary) Garcia, Esmeralda Dolores (Felix) Pena, Esther (Alberto) Vasquez and Israel (Nena) Garcia, Cristelda (Balde) Alvarado, Christina Garza, Sylvia Garcia, Sildia Perez, Maria Elva Garcia, Joe Edward Garcia, Joann Garcia, Carlos Garcia and Joe Garcia. Along with numerous of grand children, great grand children and great great grand children. And special thank you to all the staff at Alameda Oaks.

Pallbearers: Jesus Esmael Garcia, Jesus Jaime Garcia, Jose Eduardo Garcia, Felix Pena II, Mario Adrian Moreno and Noah Aiden Garcia.

Honorary Pallbearers: Orlando Moreno, Joe David Zamudio, Felix Pena III, Christian Adam Vasquez.

All services will held at St. Joseph Catholic Church located at 710 S. 19th St., Corpus Christi, TX 78405. Viewing will be held April 4, 2019 at 10:30 am to 1pm. The holy rosary will be recited at 1pm with Holy mass to begin at 1:30pm. Interment will follow the mass at Rose Hill Memorial Park in Corpus Christi, TX.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 3, 2019
