Jose Alfredo Calderon
Corpus Christi - Jose "Joe" Alfredo Calderon, 80, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. He was born on Nov. 12, 1939 in Brownsville, Texas to Maria Ofelia and Jose Alfredo Calderon, Sr. A graduate of H.M. King High School in Kingsville, Joe followed in his Marine father's footsteps and enlisted in the Air Force, serving overseas during the Vietnam War. He met his wife, Mei Chu, in Taiwan during his military service. They married and settled in Corpus Christi, where they lived for more than 50 years.
Joe worked as a phone line installer for decades with companies including AT&T and Lucent Technologies before retirement. He proudly served as a union shop steward representing the local C.W.A. Joe took up golf late in life and was a volunteer course marshal at Oso Golf Course. Post retirement, he agreed to work as a part-time consultant with a small local firm.
A loving son, husband and father, Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Jose Alfredo, Sr. and Maria Ofelia and brothers, David Calderon Sr., Gonzalo Calderon and Enrique "Henry" Calderon. Immediate family celebrating his life are his wife of 54 years, Mei Chu Calderon; sons, Daniel Jose Calderon and Richard Martin Calderon; daughters-in-law, Norma Rabago and Sheri Calderon; and five grandchildren, Isabella, Andrew, Matthew, Juliet and Lillian.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Jan 2, 2020 at Seaside Funeral Home, 4357 Ocean Drive, from 5 to 9 pm with Rosary prayers at 7 pm. A funeral service will be held on Friday, Jan 3, 2020 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel, at 1 pm with interment to follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020