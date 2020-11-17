1/1
Jose B. "Joe" Mata
Jose B. Mata "Joe"

CORPUS CHRISTI - Jose B. Mata "JOE" 67, was called home by our Heavenly Father on November 15, 2020. He was born on June 18, 1953 in Corpus Christi, Texas, to Juan and Idolina Cavazos Mata. He was a catholic and longtime resident of Corpus Christi, Texas. He will be dearly missed. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Miguel C. Mata and son Jose Mata Jr.

He is survived by his sisters Aurora (Charles) Mazuca, Emma (Lazaro) Caceres, Frances (Eleno) Cardona, Alice (Ruben, Sr.) Leal, and Nancy (Derly) Flores; brothers Santiago "Jimmy" (Elva) Mata, Enrique "Rick" (Benita) Mata, Jesse (Sandra) Mata and Joe Mata.

A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 P.M. Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Heritage Memorial Funeral Home. Cremation to Follow.

The Family would like to Thank Gloria & Ray and there Family for taking care of their brother.




Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
