Jose E. AguilarCorpus Christi - Jose E. Aguilar "Jay Gee", age 21, passed away May 29, 2020. He was born December 31, 1998 to Jose and Leticia Aguilar in Corpus Christi, Texas. He was a loving father, son, brother, nephew, uncle, cousin and spouse.Jose enjoyed all family functions and making music. He will always be remembered for his love of laughter and sense of adventure. He loved music. He was a character, kind hearted, loving father, son, uncle and soul mate. He was always helping everyone in need but mostly the love for his daughter, Mezmariah.Jose is preceded in death by his grandfather, Reynaldo "Layo" Aguilar and his brother, Anthony Naranjo.Jose is survived by his wife, Clarissa Navarro, his one and only daughter, Mezmeriah, his parents, Jose and Leticia Aguilar, his sister, Ashley Naranjo (Adrian), his brothers, Jaime Naranjo, Jose L. Aguilar, Ryan Aguilar, his grandparents, Diamantina Aguilar, Jose (Hilda) Perez, Rosie (Joe) Carrillo, nephews, Ricardo, John Michael Rosas, Elijh Garcia, Joe Anthony, Luciano, Gottiano and nieces, Dreamezae and Sofia, several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.Visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M., Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 P.M. that same evening. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 A.M., Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park.Due to COVID limitations, the Rosary will be limited to immediate family only (50 people). A livestream of the Rosary will be available for friends and family to view from their home. The Mass will be limited to 80 people.