Jose F. "Cheche" Vela Jr., 83, a resident of Kingsville, Texas passed away on November 5, 2019 in Kingsville, Texas.
He was born on August 16, 1936 in Kingsville, TX to Jose and Rita Vela.
He was a U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran. He was a retired painter after 23 years of service with Texas A & I University. He was formerly employed as a carpenter with Brown & Root Construction for 10 years in Louisiana.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sylvia Diana I. Vela; one brother, Homero F. Vela; and one sister, Gloria V. Ramos.
Survivors include one son, Jose Luis Vela of Kingsville; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews; four brothers, Andres F. (Luisa) Vela of Bishop, TX, Antonio F. (Lucy) Vela of Houston, TX, Clemente F. (Sandra) Vela of Alamo, TX, and Cesario F. (Araceli) Vela of Beeville, TX; three sisters, Juanita Vela Lopez of Corpus Christi, TX, Hilda Vela-Lopez of San Antonio, TX, and Maria Vela Sandoval of Bishop, TX.
Visitation will be held on Thurs., 11-07-2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00p.m. at Ramirez-Salinas Funeral Home.
A Rosary will be held on Thurs., 11-07-2019 at 7:00 p.m. at Ramirez-Salinas Funeral Home.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Fri., 11-08-2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Martin Catholic Church with Father Naul Ordonez officiating.
Burial will follow at Chamberlain Cemetery.
Under the direction of Ramirez-Salinas Funeral Home.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019