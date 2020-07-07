Jose "Joe" Francisco HernandezCorpus Christi - Jose "Joe" Francisco Hernandez, age 71, has gone home to be with the Lord on July 4, 2020. He was born on January 12, 1949, in Alice, Texas, to Julio Diaz Hernandez and Maria Luisa Mendez. Joe was a devout Catholic and use to be in the Cathedral Choir. He was a huge Dallas Cowboy fan and a practical joker. Joe loved to fish and he also enjoyed playing the guitar. Joe will always be remembered for being a devoted and wonderful father, loving husband and great friend.Joe is preceded in death by his father, Deacon Julio D. Hernandez and brother Carlos Hernandez.Joe is survived by his wife, Helen Hernandez, son, Jose Jr., mother, Maria L. Hernandez, brothers, Isaac (Barbara) Hernandez and Daniel Hernandez, sisters, Carmen Hernandez, Marie (Kevin) Isabelle Orrick and Roseanne (Doug) Norman, numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home, with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Seaside Memorial Park.Due to COVID limitations, the Rosary will be limited to 75 people. A live stream of the Rosary will be available for friends and family to view from their home. Masks are required.