Jose Franco, Jr.
Rockport, TX
Jose Franco, Jr. passed away March 11, 2019. He was born August 24, 1962 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Jose Franco, Sr. and Maria Silva Franco.
He is preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Emma Franco.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Laurie Franco; sons, Joseph Franco (Jeanette), Jose Franco III; daughters, Sheena Tomlin (Daniel), Leticia Franco, Onolee Franco, Monica Salinas, Perla Dominguez (Manuel), Denise Verastegui; brothers, Edward Franco (Elvira), Josias Franco (Maria); sisters, Eva Martinez (Solomon), Santos Franco, Veronica Thompson (Troy), Alicia Sullivan (Jake); 23 grandchildren; mother-in-law, Susan Clark (David); numerous nieces, nephews and a host of extended family and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at 2:00p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019 at the Club House at 3101 Loop 1781 Rockport, Texas, with a meal to follow.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 14, 2019