Rev. Jose Gutierrez

Rev. Jose Gutierrez Obituary
Rev. Jose Gutierrez

Aransas Pass - Rev. Jose Romeo Gutierrez, 92 was called to his eternal resting place on July 7, 2019. He was born June 15, 1927 in Hebbronville, Texas to Eusebio and Virginia Gutierrez. He was Senior Pastor of Pentecostal Holiness Church for 59 years, he retired after 30 years from Reynolds Metals Company San Patricio Plant.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Elena B. Gutierrez; brothers, Ramiro Gutierrez, Amadeo Gutierrez, Lucio Gutierrez; sisters, Emilia Moron, Julia Trevino.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his sons, Gilbert Gutierrez (Dolores), Jose Gutierrez, Jr. (Irma); daughters, Gloria Gonzales (Isaias), Vickie Abrego (Rudy), Alice Barrera (Eliazar), Lucy and her husband Craig, Martha and her husband Ed.; brother, Gustavo Gutierrez; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 4:00p.m.- 9:00p.m. with a Prayer Service at 6:00p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019 at Charlie Marshall Funeral Home.

Family will greet guests from 9:00a.m. until Funeral service time at 10:00a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Pentecostal Holiness Church at 303 N. 7th St. in Aransas Pass. Burial will follow in the Aransas Memorial Park in Rockport.

Online condolences may be left at www.charliemarshallfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements entrusted to:

Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes and Crematory

2003 W. Wheeler Ave.

Aransas Pass, Texas 78336

361-758-3221
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on July 9, 2019
