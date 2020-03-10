|
|
Jose I. Rodriguez
Corpus Christi - Jose I. "Irra" Rodriguez, age 83, passed away March 5, 2020. He was born on June 3, 1936, in Laredo, Texas, to Jesus and Angelita Rodriguez. Jose I. Rodriguez was employed by Skid-O-Kan. Jose was a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. Jose enjoyed fishing and gardening.
He will always be remembered for the love he had for his family, pets (Shorty, Flaco and Blondie). He was known in Laredo, Texas as Irra. He was an amazing father and grandfather to us. He loved the simple things in life and enjoyed being at home. All his life, he was a hard worker. From the age of seven, he worked in the fields to help support his family.
Early on, at the age of 13 years, he loved to sing and serenade my mom to win her heart. He waited on my mom hand and foot, always providing the best in life for us. They married at the age of 20 and 23 years old. In February 1960, he married the love of his life, Leonor M. Rodrigruez, and they were happily married for 60 years.
Jose I. Rodriguez is preceded by his sons, Israel Rodriguez and Roel Rodriguez, parents, Jesus and Angelita Rodriguez, brother, Jesus Rodriguez, Jr. and sisters, Julia Maldonado and Maria Cirlos Rodriguez.
Jose is survived by his wife, Leonor M. Rodriguez, daughter, Elvia and James McMinn, grandson, Michael Rodriguez, granddaughter, Michelle Rodriguez, sister-in-law, Juanita Rodriguez and family, sister, Angela Rodriguez and Santos Guzman, nieces, Griselda Garza, Cristina Lucio, Marisel Rodriguez, Nelda Blondell, Leticia Cirlos Garcia and Sylvia Gonzales, nephews, Jesus Rodriguez, Jr., Rodolfo Rodriguez and numerous other family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home, a Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. A procession, from Corpus Christi Funeral Home, will leave at 9:15 a.m. for the Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at SS Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park.
Having the distinguished honor to serve, as pallbearers are Joseph Espinosa, Daniel Smith, Michael Rodriguez, Salvador Vasques, Cathy Weight, Rodolfo Rodriguez, James McMinn and Jesus Rodriguez.
God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be, so he put his arm round you and whispered, "Come to Me." With tearful eyes we watched you and saw you pass away and although we loved you dearly, We could not make you stay. A golden heart stopped beating and now at peace you rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us He only takes the best.
I love you daddy, you will always be in my heart!
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020