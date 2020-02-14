|
|
Jose J. Serna Sr.
Corpus Christi - Jose J. Serna Sr., 69, passed away on February 13, 2020 in Corpus Christi, Texas.
He was born on July 25, 1950 to Jose Jimenez Serna and Justina Rubalcaba.
Jose worked with the City of Corpus Christi for 27 years before retiring.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Jose Jimenez Serna and Justina Rubalcaba and sister, Marta Serna.
He is survived by his children, Jose Serna Jr., Janette Viera (Andy) and Jessica Serna; grandchildren, Jose III, Benny, Mariah, Sierra, Frank, Amber, Keith and Sky; great grandchildren, Victor and Glenn; siblings, Jose C. Serna and former wife, Angie Firo.
Visitation will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Memorial Holly with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Ss. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.FunerariaDelAngelMHolly.com for the Serna family.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020