Jose Javier "JJ" Rodriguez

Lake City - Jose Javier "JJ" Rodriguez, 58, of Lake City, TX passed away on June 11, 2020. JJ was born in Corpus Christi, TX on April 27, 1962 and graduated from Calallen High School in 1980.

JJ is survived by his children; Justo Rodriguez, Lorraine Rodriguez, and Steven Rodriguez; brothers, Leo Rodriguez and Eric Heath; and sisters, Desi Brown, Leticia Rutland, and Angelique Rodriguez.

JJ is preceded in death by his parents; Santa and Leonel Heath.

Arrangements were handled by All Faith Cremation and Funeral Service of Ingleside, TX. Services will be held at a later date.




Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
