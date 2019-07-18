Services
Garza Funeral Home - San Diego
4571 S. F.M. 1329
San Diego, TX 78384
(361) 279-3311
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Garza Funeral Home
San Diego, TX
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
Garza Funeral Home
San Diego, TX
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis De Paula Catholic Church
San Diego, TX
View Map
Interment
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery
9974 IH 37 Access Road
Corpus Christi, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jose Garcia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jose L. Garcia


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jose L. Garcia Obituary
Jose L. Garcia

San Diego - Jose Luis Garcia, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Monterrey, N.L., Mexico on July 13, 1955. Joe was preceded in death by his son Jose Luis Garcia Jr., his parents, Elvira & Humberto Hernandez, and his grandparents Alicia and Jose Garcia. Joe was raised in Corpus Christi and a graduate of Ray High School. He later moved to San Diego, Texas. He was a US Air Force Veteran and a retiree of the Corpus Christi Army Depot.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Jo; daughters, Katrina (Johnny) Garcia, Kimberly (Xavier) Galvan; sons, Jesus (Nicole) Garcia, Tony (Yvonne) Garcia, Michael (Melissa) Collins, and Mark (Iris) Collins. His siblings; Humberto (Diane) Hernandez Jr., Hector (Mary) Hernandez, Mary (Frank) Castille, Frances (Jesse) Cantu, Mark (Ermelinda) Hernandez, Rosalinda H. Perez, Olga (Paul) Galvan, and Vianey Hernandez; 21 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren that he loved very much, numerous nieces and nephews, he was extremely proud of.

Special thanks and appreciation to Dr. Jude Aririguzo & staff.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm. to 9:00 pm. on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the Garza Funeral Home in San Diego, Texas with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that evening. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019 at St. Francis De Paula Catholic Church in San Diego, Texas. Military Graveside Service and Interment will be held on Monday July 22, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery (9974 IH 37 Access Road) Corpus Christi, Texas 78410.

Arrangements entrusted to Garza Funeral Home
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now