Jose Lamar Longoria
On April 23, 2020, Jose Lamar Longoria, loving husband and father, passed away peacefully at the age of 72 after courageously fighting a long battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP).
Jose was born in 1947 in the small town of Encino, Texas to Leonel and Rosenda Longoria, the thirteenth child of fifteen. He attended high school in Falfurrias, TX where he graduated with honors and subsequently attended college in Kingsville at Texas A&I University. After only three years, he completed two Bachelor of Science degrees in both, Mathematics and Biology, Magna Cum Laude.
After graduation, Jose moved to Corpus Christi, TX where he taught high school Math at Mary Carroll HS. During this time, he participated in the 3rd Class of Leadership Corpus Christi, continued his education earning a Master's Degree in Mathematics, and met the love of his life, Yolanda, whom he married shortly thereafter.
Armed with the belief that education was the key to breaking the cycle of poverty, Jose began his career with LULAC National Educational Service Centers (LNESC) in Corpus Christi. Soon after, Jose was promoted to the role of National Executive Director of LNESC based in Washington DC, moving his wife and son, Gabriel to Alexandria, VA. During his 16 years at LNESC, Jose played an essential role in helping students in the Hispanic community excel through educational opportunities at a collegiate level.
In 1991, Jose transitioned his career to the corporate sector as the Manager of Hispanic Public Relations for PepsiCo in Purchase, NY, where he continued to provide invaluable service to the Hispanic community. Jose continued to work for PepsiCo for over two decades, his last position being Vice President of Government Affairs. His impact at PepsiCo was immeasurable, working on PR campaigns that included the "Pepsi Man" advertisement campaign, as well as his tireless work with Frito Lay's Texas potato growers, the Texas Department of Agriculture, and Texas A&M AgriLife. After retiring from PepsiCo in 2013, Jose and Yolanda relocated to Edmonds, WA to be close to their son.
No way did Jose slowdown in retirement, as he traveled the world with Yolanda, volunteered at the Edmonds Historical Museum and Cascadia Art Museum, was an upcoming middleweight contender in Rock Steady Boxing and was an active member of the Rotary Club of Edmonds. His dedication to others was part of everything Jose did, and he was continuously active in his family's life. Jose volunteered as a Little League umpire and participated in Boy Scouts with his son, and was an all-purpose handyman around the house, always learning through life's lessons and passing his wisdom onto others. Jose made an impact on many people throughout his life and those who were fortunate to know him gained something special from Jose. His wit and humor were contagious, always hoping to make others smile and laugh, no matter how questionable his jokes could be. His generosity extended well beyond his family, and he was always ready to raise a glass of wine in celebration. He will be greatly missed by many.
Jose is preceded in death by his parents, Leonel and Rosenda Longoria; siblings, Elma Schacherl (Rudolph, deceased), Christiana Rios (Ricardo, deceased), Armando Longoria (Lupita, deceased), Omar Longoria, Cecilia Longoria, age 7, Cecilia Longoria, age 1 month, and Jesus Joel Longoria.
Jose is survived by his wife, Yolanda Abrego Longoria and son, Gabriel (Misty); siblings, Minerva Rodriguez (Robert, deceased), Albessa Wagman (Robert), Elia Wagman (George), Orlando Longoria (Gudrun, deceased), America Reno (Chester), Roel Longoria (Jenny), and Leonel Jr. Longoria (Rosario, deceased)
A celebration of life will be held in Corpus Christi, TX at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Jose's honor to CurePSP (www.PSP.org).
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2020