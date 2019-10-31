|
Jose Luis Diaz
Corpus Christi - Jose L. Diaz passed away on October 27, 2019 in C. C. Texas. He was born October 13, 1965 in San Juan Texas. He is preceded in death by his only son Joshua D. Diaz, and parents, Jose and Aurora Diaz Jr.
Joe was a construction worker for more than 35 yrs. and was a great family man, father and had a beautiful smile and loved to fish.
He leaves behind to cherish his memories his daughters, Valerie, and Teresa Diaz, his brothers and sisters, Rafael, Cynthia , Ricardo, Homer, Christina and Elizabeth Diaz, 6 grandchildren. Mr. Diaz will be greatly missed by his friends and extended family.
Visitation will be on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 3 :00 p.m. at Saxet Funeral Home with a Rosary at 6:00 p.m. that same evening. Funeral Services will be on Tuesday, November 4, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church, follow by interment to Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Under the direction of Saxet funeral Home.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019