Services
Saxet Funeral Home
4001 Leopard St
Corpus Christi, TX 78408
(361) 882-7010
Resources
More Obituaries for Jose Diaz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jose Luis Diaz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jose Luis Diaz Obituary
Jose Luis Diaz

Corpus Christi - Jose L. Diaz passed away on October 27, 2019 in C. C. Texas. He was born October 13, 1965 in San Juan Texas. He is preceded in death by his only son Joshua D. Diaz, and parents, Jose and Aurora Diaz Jr.

Joe was a construction worker for more than 35 yrs. and was a great family man, father and had a beautiful smile and loved to fish.

He leaves behind to cherish his memories his daughters, Valerie, and Teresa Diaz, his brothers and sisters, Rafael, Cynthia , Ricardo, Homer, Christina and Elizabeth Diaz, 6 grandchildren. Mr. Diaz will be greatly missed by his friends and extended family.

Visitation will be on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 3 :00 p.m. at Saxet Funeral Home with a Rosary at 6:00 p.m. that same evening. Funeral Services will be on Tuesday, November 4, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church, follow by interment to Memory Gardens Cemetery.

Under the direction of Saxet funeral Home.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -