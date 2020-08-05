Jose Luis Gutierrez



Corpus Christi - Jose Luis Gutierrez, 65, of Corpus Christi, TX was granted his wings on July 25, 2020.



Jose was born April 19, 1955 in Corpus Christi, TX to Jesus and Domitila Gutierrez where he was raised all his life with his six brothers and two sisters.



Jose was always ready and willing to provide for his family and those he loved.



He was a man of many talents and being the faster learner that he was he taught himself the art of carpet installation; a talent of which he truly enjoyed and took great pride. Through this line of work, he made many friends along the way; some would say he never met a stranger. It is hard to say that he is gone, because his memories will live in our hearts forever.



On June 6, 1980 two hearts would be joined as one as he married the love of his life, Irma. Together, they enjoyed dancing the night away; forever. The union of Jose and Irma brought to life two beautiful daughters that he cherished and would do anything for; they were "His Girls".



Jose is survived by his devoted wife of forty years Irma; his two daughters and their spouses: Jeanette and Joe Sauceda, Janelle and Ryan Miles; grandchildren: Joe Alfred 3rd, Jalynn, Isabel, Jasmine, Ava and his fur grandbabies: Shiner, Kittie, Duke, Belle and Donnie; brothers: Thomas Gutierrez (Victoria), Raul Gutierrez, Pete Gutierrez, Oscar Gutierrez (Esther), and sisters: Jesusa Vargas (Jose) and Josephina Flores (Emilo) along with countless nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and loved ones.



He is preceded in death by his parents Jesus and Domitila Gutierrez; his sister: Rosa Gutierrez and brothers: Roberto and Juan Gutierrez.



Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Guardian Funeral Home Chapel A.



A Chapel Service will be celebrated at 10 a.m.



Burial will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery at 11:30 a.m.



Serving as pallbearers will be:



Robert Gutierrez, Larry Narvaez, Jerry Valdez, Joseph Segura, Ryan Miles, Wesley Childers









