Jose Luis Ramos
Corpus Christi - Jose Luis Ramos, 59, passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019 at home after battling cancer. He was preceded in death by his father David Ramos, Sr. and a son Lupe Ramos. Joe loved to gamble, go hunting and loved tejano music as well as country. He attended Del Mar for his G.E.D., and worked at Dupree for eleven years. He will be missed dearly and forever in our hearts. He leaves behind his wife Hilda Ramos of twenty three years, his mother Elida C. Ramos, his children, Jose Luis Ramos, Jr., Jennifer Lugo, Eric Juarez, Sergio Juarez, mother-in-law Gloria Anes, brothers David Ramos, Jr., Richard (Margie) Ramos, sisters, Diana De La Fuente husband David, Norma R. Zamora, Viola Mungia and her companion, Juanito Rapalo, twenty four grandchildren, numerous nieces & nephews and many friends.
Public visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m. Monday, August 5, 2019 at Guardian funeral home with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that evening. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic church 3210 SPID/Kostoryz. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Aug. 4, 2019