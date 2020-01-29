|
|
Jose Luis "Joby" Revilla Sr.
Alice - Jose Luis "Joby" Revilla Sr. entered eternal rest on Monday, January 27, 2020 after a sudden illness. He was born October 7, 1960 in Anson, Texas to Lucas and Cruz Lopez Revilla. Joby was employed with Nabors Drilling for many years. He was a Gold and Silver medalist Boxer, he had 8 professional boxing matches under his belt. His boxing record was 7-1 and many armature fights. His trainer was Bill Zimmertor and a member of Zim's Gym. He will be remembered for his love for the sport, his family and friends. He enjoyed family gatherings and spending quality time with his friends. He had a undying love for his wife, Children and Grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Ruth Barrientes and one brother, Rogerio Revilla; father in law, Ediberto E. Medellin Sr.
He leaves behind to cherish his memories and carry his legacy his beloved wife of 38 years of marriage Melba Medellin Revilla of Alice, Texas, his son Jose Luis (Vanessa) Revilla Jr. of Alice, Texas, his daughter Andrea Celeste (Higinio Jr.) Garcia of Alice, Texas, one brother Lucas Revilla Jr of Alice, Texas, nine sisters Yolanda Revilla of Alice, Texas, Hermelinda(Martin) Flores of Alice, Texas, Maria Antonia "Mary" Perea Edinburg, Texas, Rafaela Boudah of Huntsville, Texas, Longina "Kina" (David) Pena of Corpus Christi, Texas, Argelia "Lelly" (Leo) Trejo of Alice, Texas, Rosario (Jim) Neilson of Plano, Texas, Esmelda " Melly" Moody of Rowett, Texas and Teresa "Terry" ( Ron)Barrett of Rockwall, Texas and his four grandchildren Adrienne Celine Garcia , Higinio "Tres" Garcia III, Audrinna Nior Gonzalez and Jase Noel Revilla.
Visitation will be held at 5:00 P.M. on Thursday January 30, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with a holy Rosary recited at 7:00 P.M. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2:00 P.M. at St. Joseph Catholic church. Burial will follow at the Roselawn Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Patrick Thomas, Antonio Medellin, Marc Perea, Tom Cavazos, Robert Revilla, Matthew Garza, Roger Revilla and Eric Martinez
Rosas Funeral Home is Entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020