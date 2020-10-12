1/1
Jose Luis Silva Oronia
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jose Luis Silva Oronia

Corpus Christi - Jose Luis Silva Oronia, 69, also known as El Lobo, went to be with our Lord and Savior on October 8th, 2020. He was a loving father, grandfather, and good friend, who will be dearly missed by all who loved him.

He started boxing at the age of fifteen, which was then followed by professional wrestling, where he gained the named El Lobo. He was also a long time broadcaster and worked with the KXTO 98.3 FM radio family. Throughout the years, he continued to host and DJ events around the Coastal Bend. He loved to dance Cumbias and always enjoyed a night out. He made friends everywhere he went. He was humble, kind and a conversationalist, who enjoyed everyone's presence.

Jose was born on December 22, 1950, in Reynosa Tamaulipas, Mexico to Juana Oronia and Isabel Silva. He goes home to the Lord, to reunite with his parents and brothers Consuelo Gonsalez and Carlos Silva.

He is survived by his wife Marisela Silva, daughter Valerie (Brandon) Little, son Jose (Kenia) Luis Silva Jr, daughter Angela (Deborah) Randall, son Jose Alonso Silva, daughter Veronica S. Alvidrez, daughter Rocío Martinez, daughter Christina (Gabino) Padron, daughter America (Otis) Mizes, daughter Rita (Michael) Gutierrez, daughter Jessica (Gilbert) Luna, son Doroteo Garza, son Julian (Molly) Garza, son Alejandro (Shannon) Garza, sister María (Mario) Ornelas, brother Isabel (Isabel) Silva, sister María Esther (Arturo) Lemus and grandchildren Lakelyn D. Silva, Jose Luis Silva III , William Gunnar Little, Skyler Vance Little, Alex Garza jr, Marc Garza, Luna Garza, Evamarie Garza as well as numerous other family and friends.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 p.m. that same evening at Corpus Christi Funeral Home, 2409 Baldwin Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX. 78405.

Due to COVID limitations, the service will be limited to 75 people. A live stream will be available for friends and family to view from their home. Masks are required.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Corpus Christi Funeral Home
2409 Baldwin Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
361-885-0076
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Corpus Christi Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved