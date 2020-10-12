Jose Luis Silva OroniaCorpus Christi - Jose Luis Silva Oronia, 69, also known as El Lobo, went to be with our Lord and Savior on October 8th, 2020. He was a loving father, grandfather, and good friend, who will be dearly missed by all who loved him.He started boxing at the age of fifteen, which was then followed by professional wrestling, where he gained the named El Lobo. He was also a long time broadcaster and worked with the KXTO 98.3 FM radio family. Throughout the years, he continued to host and DJ events around the Coastal Bend. He loved to dance Cumbias and always enjoyed a night out. He made friends everywhere he went. He was humble, kind and a conversationalist, who enjoyed everyone's presence.Jose was born on December 22, 1950, in Reynosa Tamaulipas, Mexico to Juana Oronia and Isabel Silva. He goes home to the Lord, to reunite with his parents and brothers Consuelo Gonsalez and Carlos Silva.He is survived by his wife Marisela Silva, daughter Valerie (Brandon) Little, son Jose (Kenia) Luis Silva Jr, daughter Angela (Deborah) Randall, son Jose Alonso Silva, daughter Veronica S. Alvidrez, daughter Rocío Martinez, daughter Christina (Gabino) Padron, daughter America (Otis) Mizes, daughter Rita (Michael) Gutierrez, daughter Jessica (Gilbert) Luna, son Doroteo Garza, son Julian (Molly) Garza, son Alejandro (Shannon) Garza, sister María (Mario) Ornelas, brother Isabel (Isabel) Silva, sister María Esther (Arturo) Lemus and grandchildren Lakelyn D. Silva, Jose Luis Silva III , William Gunnar Little, Skyler Vance Little, Alex Garza jr, Marc Garza, Luna Garza, Evamarie Garza as well as numerous other family and friends.Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 p.m. that same evening at Corpus Christi Funeral Home, 2409 Baldwin Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX. 78405.Due to COVID limitations, the service will be limited to 75 people. A live stream will be available for friends and family to view from their home. Masks are required.