Services
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
5:00 PM
Rosary
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
Robstown, TX
View Map
Jose M. Cantu, 98, went to be with our Heavenly Father on Thursday, March 28, 2019 with all of his loving family by his side. He was born on November 14, 1920 in Petronila, Texas to Narciso Cantu, Sr. and Sofia Mungia Cantu. Jose was a jeweler for many years and then later worked with his siblings for an appliance repair company. He was a very loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, great great grandfather and friend whom will be dearly missed by all of his family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his wife: Viviana Cantu, parents: Narciso and Sofia Cantu, Sr., a daughter: Ofelia Silguero, two brothers: Narciso Cantu, Jr. and Juan Cantu, Sr. and a great grandchild: Evelyn Grace Konvicka.

He is survived by his companion: Adela Rodriguez, a son: Martin (Lupe) Cantu, Sr., and a daughter: Maria (Robert) Cantu Avitua. He was also blessed and adored by his seven grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, four great great grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends.

The family will be receiving friends and family on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, April 1, 2019 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 30, 2019
